Posibilă toxiinfecție alimentară într-o tabără din Bihor. 28 de persoane, majoritatea copii, au acuzat stări de rău, noaptea trecută. Dintre acestea, 16 copii și doi adulți au fost duși la spital. Autoritățile au activat Planul Roșu de intervenție, din cauza numărului mare de persoane implicate.

16:10

Massive blackout in the Czech Republic As a result of power outages in Prague, the metro stopped working, and most tram and trolleybus lines were halted. Hundreds of people were stranded in elevators, and ATMs stopped working. However, the capital’s airport remained unaffected.… pic.twitter.com/wVuZvFB5V2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 4, 2025 Incidentul de acum este una […]