Dominaţia în comerţul global 2000 vs 2024

In 2000, the US was the leading trading partner for most countries in the Americas (North, South and Central), several major economies in Asia-Pacific and parts of Africa, while the EU dominated trade with much of Europe, large areas of Africa and Asia, and significant portions of South America, according to voronoiapp.com, which presents a dual world map that compares global trade dominance by identifying the largest trading partner (combined exports and imports) for each country in 2000 and 2024 - between the United States, the European Union and China.